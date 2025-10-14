 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Suzuki Colt Nichols renews.jpg
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship
UConn tops women’s preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, LSU

Top Clips

nbc_golf_standrews2_251014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_giantsatbroncos_251014.jpg
Lean on Giants to cover spread vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_saintsatbears_251014.jpg
Take Saints to cover on road vs. Bears in Week 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Suzuki Colt Nichols renews.jpg
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship
UConn tops women’s preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, LSU

Top Clips

nbc_golf_standrews2_251014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_giantsatbroncos_251014.jpg
Lean on Giants to cover spread vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_saintsatbears_251014.jpg
Take Saints to cover on road vs. Bears in Week 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Victor Wembanyama looks frighteningly dominant putting up 27 points with 11 boards in preseason win

  
Published October 14, 2025 12:40 PM

If you want to see the one play that should strike fear into the hearts of 29 teams around the NBA, it’s not Victor Wembanyama getting a block, picking up the ball and driving coast-to-coast for the layup against the Pacers Monday — although that was impressive — but it was this simple play on a missed free throw by Harrison Barnes.

That is 7'1, 240-pound solid NBA center Jay Huff that Wembanyama just discards to get the tip-in bucket.

Wembanyama put up 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting, with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes of action (and San Antonio won at Indiana, 124-108, if one cares about such things in the preseason).

“I just don’t ever recall someone who has so much influence on both ends of the floor,” Pacers coach and NBA lifer Rick Carlisle said postgame. That is a heck of a compliment.

Wembanyama has played in all four Spurs preseason games, coming off the blood clots in his shoulder that ended last season early for him. He was already an All-Star if not an All-NBA level player, and he looks ready to make another leap this season.

Also of note, Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper has looked legit this preseason, and he had 11 points and eight assists coming off the bench. For Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin had 27 points in the first half on 9-of-9 shooting (4-of-4 from 3) on his way to a game-high 31 points. A lot more is going to be asked of him this season with Tyrese Haliburton out, and this was a promising sign.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama dylanHARPER copy.jpg Dylan Harper IND_Mathurin_Bennedict.jpg Bennedict Mathurin