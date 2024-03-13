 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
2024 Paris Olympics schedule: Super Saturday finals set in gymnastics, swimming, track
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Tour in better spot now because of Monahan? Why Rory thinks so
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Rory talks about the putter ‘advice’ he gave Scheffler

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschethetracks_240308.jpg
IMSA 2024: A series defined by ‘demanding’ tracks
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
2024 Paris Olympics schedule: Super Saturday finals set in gymnastics, swimming, track
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Tour in better spot now because of Monahan? Why Rory thinks so
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Rory talks about the putter ‘advice’ he gave Scheffler

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschethetracks_240308.jpg
IMSA 2024: A series defined by ‘demanding’ tracks
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Bucks’ Andre Jackson Jr. get his head above the rim on putback dunk

  
Published March 13, 2024 11:14 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 12: Andre Jackson Jr. #44 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 12, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Put this one in the Dunk of the Year competition.

Late in the Bucks’ blowout loss to the Kings, Milwaukee’s Andre Jackson Jr. got his head above the rim on this putback dunk.

Watch that again and check out the reactions of JaVale McGee on the court and the Kings’ bench to that throwdown. De’Aaron Fox even talked about it postgame.

Fox and the Kings could laugh about it because they got the laugher win, 129-94, behind 29 from Fox and 22 points plus 11 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis.

Mentions
Andre Jackson Jr_.png Andre Jackson Jr. De_'Aaron Fox.png De'Aaron Fox Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings