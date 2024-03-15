 Skip navigation
Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 20:
nbc_roto_drafthoward_240313.jpg
2024 Rotoworld Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft Grades
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Fitzpatrick shocked to find overlooked reason for driving woes

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_duqvsdayton_240314.jpg
MBB Highlights: Duquesne pulls upset vs. Dayton
nbc_golf_bestshotshole17rd1v2_240314__885380.jpg
Best shots at No. 17 from The Players Round 1
nbc_moto_smxiep61mitch_230314.jpg
Payton credits riders for strong start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Celtics’ coach Joe Mazzulla try to block Royce O’Neale’s shot

  
Published March 15, 2024 12:50 AM
Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 09: Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics gestures during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on March 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Celtics defeated the Suns 117-107.

Getty Images

It’s one of the mind games played in the NBA — don’t let a player see the ball go through the rim with a made shot after the buzzer or a whistle. It happens all the time: A foul is called, a player takes a little jumper after the whistle and an opponent goes up and goaltends the shot, just so they don’t get a rhythm.

The Suns’ Royce O’Neale was 0-of-7 with just under three minutes to go in the Suns’ eventual loss to the Celtics, and the game was all but decided. After a timeout was called, O’Neale tried to take one of those late shots just to see a ball go through the net, but Celtics’ coach Joe Mazzulla did what he would want his players to do and contested the shot (which missed).

Mazzulla talked about it postgame (as did the NBC Sports Boston television crew).

The game itself was well over by that point, it was really over midway through the third quarter as the Celtics pulled away. Jaylen Brown was on fire and had 37 points, while Jayson Tatum added 26 and Al Horford (starting in place of Kristaps Porzingis) added 24. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23.

