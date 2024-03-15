Watch Celtics’ coach Joe Mazzulla try to block Royce O’Neale’s shot

It’s one of the mind games played in the NBA — don’t let a player see the ball go through the rim with a made shot after the buzzer or a whistle. It happens all the time: A foul is called, a player takes a little jumper after the whistle and an opponent goes up and goaltends the shot, just so they don’t get a rhythm.

The Suns’ Royce O’Neale was 0-of-7 with just under three minutes to go in the Suns’ eventual loss to the Celtics, and the game was all but decided. After a timeout was called, O’Neale tried to take one of those late shots just to see a ball go through the net, but Celtics’ coach Joe Mazzulla did what he would want his players to do and contested the shot (which missed).

Mazzulla talked about it postgame (as did the NBC Sports Boston television crew).

The game itself was well over by that point, it was really over midway through the third quarter as the Celtics pulled away. Jaylen Brown was on fire and had 37 points, while Jayson Tatum added 26 and Al Horford (starting in place of Kristaps Porzingis) added 24. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23.