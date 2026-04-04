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Watch Cooper Flagg become first teenager in NBA history to drop 50+ in a game

  
Published April 4, 2026 11:15 AM

LeBron James didn’t do it. Neither did Michael Jordan. Or Victor Wembanyama. Not Magic Johnson or Wilt Chamberlain.

No NBA teenager had ever scored 50 points in a game until Cooper Flagg did just that on Friday night.
Highlights: Flagg has first 50-point day as a pro
Even though it came in a losing effort against the Magic, Cooper Flagg can still hang his hat on the becoming the first teenager to score 50 points in NBA history, going 19-30 from the field and 6-9 from range.

Flagg’s rookie season has lived up to the hype. He is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Mavericks this season, and he has been a plus defender.

Flagg is not going to win Rookie of the Year, but he is ultimately going to be the best player out of this draft class and can be the anchor of some very good Mavericks teams in the future if they do a good job building around him. What he showed he can do Friday night is just the tip of the iceberg. Flagg is special and is starting to really show it.

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