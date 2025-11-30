 Skip navigation
Watch Cooper Flagg drop 35 on Clippers, pass LeBron for youngest player ever to score 35 in NBA

  
Published November 30, 2025 12:16 PM

Cooper Flagg has found his footing in the NBA — just ask the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, who ended up on the wrong end of a Flagg poster on Saturday night.

Flagg was racking up buckets against the Clippers, scoring 35 points on the night — he leapfrogged LeBron James to become the youngest player in NBA history to drop 35 in an NBA game (only Flagg and LeBron have done so before turning 19).

It became a story around the league when Flagg didn’t come roaring out of the gate this season — he looked like a rookie trying to find his way in the league. It was in part because coach Jason Kidd asked Flagg to play out of position as a point forward and initiate the offense, which is a lot to ask of a player adjusting to the speed and complexities of the NBA game. In his first 10 games, Flagg averaged 13.9 points per game on 40.3% shooting. However, moved to his natural spot on the wing of late, Flagg has started to look like the clear No. 1 pick he was, averaging 20.2 points a game on 48.1% shooting.

Flagg’s 35 lifted the Mavericks to a road win over the scuffling Clippers.

