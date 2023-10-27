 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Damian Lillard score 39, hit clutch shots lifting Bucks past 76ers

  
Published October 26, 2023 11:19 PM

As if anyone had any doubts about how good Damian Lillard is or why the Bucks traded for him, all they had to do was watch Lillard’s Milwaukee debut. Or, just this shot.

Lillard scored 39 points — a record for Bucks’ debut — including a clutch 14 in the fourth quarter to lift Milwaukee past the 76ers 118-117 on opening night.

This may be the most telling stat: The Bucks were +13 in the minutes Lillard was on the court and Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the bench (courtesy ESPN’s Kevin Pelton).

For the 76ers, there were positives to take away. Tyrese Maxey had Sixers fans saying “Harden who?” on his way to 31 points, including 3-of-8 from 3, plus eight assists. Joel Embiid had 24 points and seven rebounds, while the Sixers got a hot Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting night with 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting (but a couple of painful mistakes down the stretch). There were moments this looked like an opening night, and new coach Nick Nurse was clearly experimenting and trying to find what works, but the 76ers hung on the road with one of the clear title contenders in the East.

The Bucks know what works, and it’s Damian Lillard.

Mentions
Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey