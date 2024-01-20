 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Three
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd3hl_240120.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Three
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd3hl_240120.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Devin Booker drop 52 on Pelicans in three quarters

  
Published January 20, 2024 10:09 AM
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 19: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring a three point basket during the third quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 19, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Finally healthy, Phoenix has won four in a row and 9-of-12 now, and it looks like a team starting to figure it out.

The Suns are a threat in any game because Devin Booker can do this in any game — he went off for 52 points in three quarters as Phoenix cruised to a 123-109 win over New Orleans on Friday night.

Booker was hot from the opening tip, scoring 25 in the first quarter, and for the game, he went on to shoot 18-of-30 overall, 6-of-11 from 3, and made all 10 of his free throws. The last time he played the Pelicans (Dec. 17, 2022) he had 58 points, there is just something about the Pelicans for Booker.

Kevin Durant added 26 for the Suns. Zion Williamson had 24 for New Orleans.

Mentions
Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans