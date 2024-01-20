Watch Devin Booker drop 52 on Pelicans in three quarters

Finally healthy, Phoenix has won four in a row and 9-of-12 now, and it looks like a team starting to figure it out.

The Suns are a threat in any game because Devin Booker can do this in any game — he went off for 52 points in three quarters as Phoenix cruised to a 123-109 win over New Orleans on Friday night.

Devin Booker came out in ATTACK MODE, scoring 25 PTS in the 1Q on way to 52 PTS for the game and securing the Suns W 🔥🎯 pic.twitter.com/GwwQsFAcWD — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2024

Booker was hot from the opening tip, scoring 25 in the first quarter, and for the game, he went on to shoot 18-of-30 overall, 6-of-11 from 3, and made all 10 of his free throws. The last time he played the Pelicans (Dec. 17, 2022) he had 58 points, there is just something about the Pelicans for Booker.

Kevin Durant added 26 for the Suns. Zion Williamson had 24 for New Orleans.