Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 - Day Four
Oosthuizen wins on course he designed; second DPWT title in a row

BUF rounding into form with new-look Brady offense
Simms has ‘man crush’ on Browns’ defense
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker’s life for me

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo become Bucks all-time leading rebounder

  
Published December 17, 2023 10:06 PM
Houston Rockets v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts toward the bench after scoring on a dunk during the first half of the game against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum on December 17, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo already was the Bucks’ franchise leader in points and assists.

Now, you can add rebounds to the list. With a fourth quarter board Antetokounmpo grabbed his 7,162nd rebound, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot.

Antetokounmpo is the fourth player to lead a franchise in points, rebounds and assists (LeBron James in Cleveland, Michael Jordan in Chicago, and Kevin Garnett in Minnesota). ‘

The Bucks went on to beat the Rockets 128-119 behind 39 from Damian Lillard.

