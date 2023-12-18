Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo become Bucks all-time leading rebounder
Published December 17, 2023 10:06 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo already was the Bucks’ franchise leader in points and assists.
Now, you can add rebounds to the list. With a fourth quarter board Antetokounmpo grabbed his 7,162nd rebound, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot.
7,162 rebounds.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 18, 2023
The most in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/VRALG0iLCk
Antetokounmpo is the fourth player to lead a franchise in points, rebounds and assists (LeBron James in Cleveland, Michael Jordan in Chicago, and Kevin Garnett in Minnesota). ‘
The Bucks went on to beat the Rockets 128-119 behind 39 from Damian Lillard.
Dame dropped 39 PTS and 11 AST as the Bucks won their 4th straight 🥶 pic.twitter.com/I9TR6uEVGY— NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2023