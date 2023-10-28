 Skip navigation
Watch Hawks Jalen Johnson put Knicks’ Hart and Hartenstein in poster with massive dunk

  
Published October 27, 2023 08:55 PM
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on October 27, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Two Harts are better than one.

The Hawks got two Harts — Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein — with this poster dunk against the Knicks Friday.

Johnson wasn’t done with the dunks, either. Notice how Immanuel Quickley makes the business decision not to end up like the Harts.

We’ll see how good the Hawks end up being this season, but Johnson is putting on a show in the first couple of games.

