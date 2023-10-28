Watch Hawks Jalen Johnson put Knicks’ Hart and Hartenstein in poster with massive dunk

Two Harts are better than one.

The Hawks got two Harts — Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein — with this poster dunk against the Knicks Friday.

Oh my Jalen Johnson goes UP TOP!



Knicks/Hawks- Live now on the NBA App: https://t.co/htyakZeFve pic.twitter.com/VdshGvEljW — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

Johnson wasn’t done with the dunks, either. Notice how Immanuel Quickley makes the business decision not to end up like the Harts.

Jalen Johnson is a PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/P5uz0nDwff — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 28, 2023

We’ll see how good the Hawks end up being this season, but Johnson is putting on a show in the first couple of games.