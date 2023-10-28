Watch Hawks Jalen Johnson put Knicks’ Hart and Hartenstein in poster with massive dunk
Published October 27, 2023 08:55 PM
Two Harts are better than one.
The Hawks got two Harts — Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein — with this poster dunk against the Knicks Friday.
Oh my Jalen Johnson goes UP TOP!— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023
Knicks/Hawks- Live now on the NBA App: https://t.co/htyakZeFve pic.twitter.com/VdshGvEljW
Johnson wasn’t done with the dunks, either. Notice how Immanuel Quickley makes the business decision not to end up like the Harts.
We’ll see how good the Hawks end up being this season, but Johnson is putting on a show in the first couple of games.