Watch highlights from Luka Doncic’s 14-point debut as a Laker

It felt weird to see Luka Doncic in a No. 77 Lakers jersey.

But once the game started, it was still just Luka Doncic and his basketball wizardry on display.

Luka to LeBron assists are now regularly scheduled programming 😮‍💨 https://t.co/M9oPiE4XDm pic.twitter.com/KJ44NCDhAz — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

Doncic made his Laker debut — and played his first game since Christmas Day due to a calf strain — finishing with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-7 from 3, easing his way into his new team, which had no trouble pulling away from the Jazz for the 132-113 win. This was not a dominant Luka performance, he looked like a guy out for more than a month a on a minutes limit, but you can see what the Lakers are building toward, both short and long-term.

Luka Dončić's first game as a Laker is in the books!



14 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 6th straight Lakers W



Just getting started on his new era in Los Angeles 🌴 pic.twitter.com/hsW0Nxao4F — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

“Special, the way [the crowd] received me, it was amazing to see,” Doncic said after the game. “I was a little nervous before — when was the last time I was nervous before a game? — but once I stepped on the court it was fun.”

What was also special was Dirk Nowitzki showing up in Los Angeles to support his friend.

Dirk Nowitzki in the Lakers’ bunker suites pic.twitter.com/01kk7Bb8jd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 11, 2025

“For him to show up, great friend. Always looked up to him, great mentor,” Doncic said. “For him to show up, fly all the way from Dallas, was amazing and I really, really appreciate it.”

LeBron James led the Lakers on the night with 24 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.