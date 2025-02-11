 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch highlights from Luka Doncic’s 14-point debut as a Laker

  
Published February 11, 2025 02:56 AM
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the game against the Utah Jazz on February 10, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It felt weird to see Luka Doncic in a No. 77 Lakers jersey.

But once the game started, it was still just Luka Doncic and his basketball wizardry on display.

Doncic made his Laker debut — and played his first game since Christmas Day due to a calf strain — finishing with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-7 from 3, easing his way into his new team, which had no trouble pulling away from the Jazz for the 132-113 win. This was not a dominant Luka performance, he looked like a guy out for more than a month a on a minutes limit, but you can see what the Lakers are building toward, both short and long-term.

“Special, the way [the crowd] received me, it was amazing to see,” Doncic said after the game. “I was a little nervous before — when was the last time I was nervous before a game? — but once I stepped on the court it was fun.”

What was also special was Dirk Nowitzki showing up in Los Angeles to support his friend.

“For him to show up, great friend. Always looked up to him, great mentor,” Doncic said. “For him to show up, fly all the way from Dallas, was amazing and I really, really appreciate it.”

LeBron James led the Lakers on the night with 24 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

