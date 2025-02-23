Watch Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown combine for 49 points, help Celtics cruise to 118-105 win over Knicks

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Tatum just missed getting a triple-double for the second straight game after earning one in a victory at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Derrick White finished with 19 points for Boston, which won its fifth straight and improved to 3-0 against the Knicks this season.

The Jays got it DONE at home vs. New York!



☘️ JT: 25 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST

☘️ JB: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL



The @celtics win their 5th in a row. pic.twitter.com/rsE7qRouA5 — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2025

Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 24 points and Jalen Brunson had 22.

The Knicks had whittled a 77-50 third-quarter deficit down to 95-89 on Mikal Bridges’ driving basket early in final quarter before the Celtics went on a 10-0 spree to take control. Brown had the last six points in the run.

Coming off a 37-point loss at the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Knicks fell behind by 27 points after Brown and Tatum hit consecutive 3s just 20 seconds apart early in third quarter.

Josh Hart returned to the Knicks rotation after missing the past two games with a sore right knee. Despite giving them solid defense and offense production (20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists), it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the gap between the teams.