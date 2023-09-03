 Skip navigation
Portland Classic - Round Three
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline
San Diego Open - Day 5
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open

nbc_cfb_jamesfranklininterview_230902.jpg
Franklin praises Allar after West Virginia win
nbc_cfb_pennlambertsmithtd3_230902.jpg
Allar finds McClain for third TD of game vs. WVU
nbc_golf_lpga_portlandclassicrd3hl_230902.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Jordan Clarkson score 20 points in four minutes to lead Philippines to win

  
Published September 2, 2023 11:15 PM
BASKET-WC-2023-CHN-PHI

Philippines’ Jordan Clarkson (L) gestures during the FIBA Basketball World Cup classification match between China and Philippines at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON / AFP) (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Clarkson is a bucket.

If you had any doubt, watch score 20 points in four minutes for the Philippines at the World Cup, leading them to a 96-75 win over China.

Clarkson, the Utah Jazz’s sixth man, finished with 34 points on the night.

This game was part of the consolation bracket of games for teams that did not advance out of group play at the World Cup (FIBA wants these games for its rankings), but it still mattered a lot to the host Philippines. It mattered a lot to Clarkson as well.

