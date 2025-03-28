 Skip navigation
Watch Josh Giddey hit halfcourt game-winner to cap 18-point Bulls comeback to beat Lakers

  
Published March 28, 2025 01:10 AM
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

David Banks-Imagn Images

The Lakers had this one. They led 115-110 with 12.6 seconds left until a Patrick Williams 3-pointer had the Bulls down just two. Then Chicago stole the inbounds pass, Coby White drained another three, and Chicago led 116-115 with 6.1 remaining.

Austin Reaves drove the rim and hit a layup to put the Lakers back in front 117-116 with just 3.3 seconds to go, and the Bulls had no time outs. Then Josh Giddey did this.

Giddey felt good about the shot.

Coming a night after the Lakers won a game on a LeBron James tip-in at the buzzer, this loss was “devastation” for the Lakers, according to coach J.J. Redick. The Lakers dominated the third quarter and led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter, but on the second night of a back-to-back seemed to lose steam late. Reaves led the Lakers with 30 points, while Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Bulls also got hot late, shooting 11-of-14 on 3-pointers in the fourth. Giddey finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Coby White scored 26 for Chicago.

The loss drops the Lakers into a tie with Memphis for the 4/5 seeds and a shot at home court in the first round of the West playoffs. The Lakers are 1.5 games behind Denver for third but also just 2.5 games ahead of the surging Clippers with nine games left to play.

