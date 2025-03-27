Watch LeBron James tip in game-winner at buzzer, give Lakers road win in Indiana

It had not been LeBron James’ night. He started the game shooting 0-of-6 from the floor and at the start of the fourth quarter his 18-year streak of scoring in double-digits was at serious risk.

But with the game on the line, it was LeBron who was in the right place for a buzzer-beating tip-in that gave the Lakers a 120-119 win in Indiana.

” I really couldn’t have too much emotion because I was trying to see if I got the ball off in time,” LeBron said of the tip-in postgame.

This was a wild back-and-forth ending where the Lakers — who led much of the game — were up six with less than two minutes to go but saw the Pacers take the lead as the teams kept exchanging runs and buckets.

MYLES TURNER FOR THE LEAD.

LUKA RESPONDS.



The Lakers got 34 points from Luka Doncic and 24 from Austin Reaves, but there were a lot of players making clutch plays, like a couple of late 3-pointers from Rui Hachimura (the Lakers missed him, his return has been a boost). With the win, the Lakers are just half a game back of the Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the West.

Indiana had a far more balanced attack with Bennedict Mathurin leading the way with 23 points and seven players in double digits. The loss was a blown opportunity for the Pacers, who could have gone up two full games on the Bucks for the No. 4 seed in the East.