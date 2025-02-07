 Skip navigation
Watch LeBron James drop 42 on Warriors, becomes oldest player to score 40+ in NBA game

  
Published February 7, 2025 08:33 AM
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LeBron James has help coming next week when Luka Doncic steps on the court for the first time with him.

Thursday night, LeBron didn’t need much help — he dropped 42 points on Stephen Curry and the Warriors, not to mention 17 boards and eight dimes, in a Lakers win at home.

With that performance, LeBron became the oldest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in an NBA game (only he and Michael Jordan have scored 40 after age 40).

“What do I think? That I’m old,” LeBron said in front of his locker postgame. “I need a glass of wine and some sleep. That’s the first thing I think about.”

LeBron later reflected on the moment.

“The biggest thing is we got the win, obviously,” he said. “But throughout my journey, anytime I’ve been named or in the category or whatever the case, crossed paths with any of the greats, it’s always humbling. Just to know where I come from. And I love the game so much. So it’s pretty cool.”

