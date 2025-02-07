Watch LeBron James drop 42 on Warriors, becomes oldest player to score 40+ in NBA game

LeBron James has help coming next week when Luka Doncic steps on the court for the first time with him.

Thursday night, LeBron didn’t need much help — he dropped 42 points on Stephen Curry and the Warriors, not to mention 17 boards and eight dimes, in a Lakers win at home.

LEBRON'S DOMINANCE CONTINUES 😤



👑 42 PTS (season high)

👑 17 REB

👑 8 AST

👑 6 3PM



He joins Michael Jordan as the ONLY players 40 years or older to record 40+ PTS in a game! pic.twitter.com/md8lUfzvdd — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

With that performance, LeBron became the oldest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in an NBA game (only he and Michael Jordan have scored 40 after age 40).

“What do I think? That I’m old,” LeBron said in front of his locker postgame. “I need a glass of wine and some sleep. That’s the first thing I think about.”

LeBron James is now the youngest (19y, 88d) and the oldest (40y, 38d) player in NBA history to score 40+ PTS. 🤯 https://t.co/VLYamanXOn pic.twitter.com/dX1W23jiDH — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 7, 2025

LeBron later reflected on the moment.

“The biggest thing is we got the win, obviously,” he said. “But throughout my journey, anytime I’ve been named or in the category or whatever the case, crossed paths with any of the greats, it’s always humbling. Just to know where I come from. And I love the game so much. So it’s pretty cool.”