Watch Luka Doncic put up 35-point triple-double leading Mavericks past Grizzlies

  
Published October 31, 2023 01:06 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on October 30, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Luka Doncic is playing better than anyone in the NBA the first week of the season.

Don’t take my word for it, ask the Memphis Grizzlies after Doncic dropped a 35-point triple-double on them Monday night in a Mavericks win.

What’s wild is scoring 35 points decreased Doncic’s scoring average on the season.

It’s just three games, but Doncic is averaging 39 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists a game shooting 48.6% from 3 and with a 69.7 true shooting percentage.

Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and a handful of others might be able to make a case for playing better this young season, but to my eye it’s Doncic. He has been a force of nature lifting a flawed roster, which is precisely what he did Monday night with Kyrie Irving out (sprained foot). Doncic has kept the Mavericks undefeated on the season (3-0). Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 for Dallas on Monday night.

The shorthanded Grizzlies got 30 a piece from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. but they fall to 0-4 without Ja Morant or Steven Adams.

