Watch Mikal Bridges cap off big night with 3-point, buzzer-beating, overtime game-winner

  
Published March 13, 2025 02:40 AM
NBA: New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers

Mar 12, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; New York Knicks small forward Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates with point guard Miles McBride (2) after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Soobum Im-Imagn Images

“Bang! Bang!”

You know it’s a big shot when legendary Knicks announcer Mike Breen gives it a double “bang” — and it was. The shorthanded Knicks were forced to overtime by a young Trail Blazers team starting to find itself, and it was Portland up 113-111 with 3.4 seconds left. It was the kind of spot where the Knicks have turned to Jalen Brunson all season, except he is out with a sprained ankle. That put the ball in Mikal Bridges’ hands.

It was a big night for Bridges, who finished with 33 points, while OG Anunoby added 23 and Karl-Anthony Towns 21 to help the Knicks win their second in a row. It’s a quality win for the Knicks, who should be able to hold on to the No. 3 seed in the East but can’t be dropping games to lottery teams because Milwukee is still lurking.

Portland’s young stars continue to step up. Scoot Henderson led the Trail Blazers with 30 points, and Deni Avdija added 27.

