Watch Mikal Bridges cap off big night with 3-point, buzzer-beating, overtime game-winner

“Bang! Bang!”

You know it’s a big shot when legendary Knicks announcer Mike Breen gives it a double “bang” — and it was. The shorthanded Knicks were forced to overtime by a young Trail Blazers team starting to find itself, and it was Portland up 113-111 with 3.4 seconds left. It was the kind of spot where the Knicks have turned to Jalen Brunson all season, except he is out with a sprained ankle. That put the ball in Mikal Bridges’ hands.

MIKAL BRIDGES FROM THE TOP OF THE KEY. BULLSEYE 🎯🎯



CLUTCH TRIPLE TO WIN IT FOR NEW YORK!!#TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/KkiwXSrx76 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2025

It was a big night for Bridges, who finished with 33 points, while OG Anunoby added 23 and Karl-Anthony Towns 21 to help the Knicks win their second in a row. It’s a quality win for the Knicks, who should be able to hold on to the No. 3 seed in the East but can’t be dropping games to lottery teams because Milwukee is still lurking.

Mikal Bridges gave the Knicks everything they needed in their overtime victory!



🏀 33 PTS

🏀 4 REB

🏀 4 AST

🏀 And the #TissotBuzzerBeater pic.twitter.com/3YbR2v39BR — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2025

Portland’s young stars continue to step up. Scoot Henderson led the Trail Blazers with 30 points, and Deni Avdija added 27.