NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Royce O’Neale shines in spot start
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
Peter King reflects on a lifetime of football storytelling
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Long: Atlanta finish left even those who lost smiling after chaotic, exciting race

nbc_rugby_sevens_argvnzfinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 36-12 NZL
nbc_rugby_sevens_nzvfrafinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: NZL 35-19 France
nbc_rugby_sevens_canvaus_3rdplace_240225.1.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: Canada 19-14 AUS

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Royce O’Neale shines in spot start
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
Peter King reflects on a lifetime of football storytelling
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Long: Atlanta finish left even those who lost smiling after chaotic, exciting race

nbc_rugby_sevens_argvnzfinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 36-12 NZL
nbc_rugby_sevens_nzvfrafinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: NZL 35-19 France
nbc_rugby_sevens_canvaus_3rdplace_240225.1.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens: Canada 19-14 AUS

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Nikola Jokic put up 32-16-16 triple-double, lead Nuggets past Warriors

  
Published February 26, 2024 03:08 AM
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on February 25, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Fans inside the Chase Center were hopeful — the Warriors came into Sunday playing their best basketball of the season, had found an identity as Steve Kerr (finally!) leaned into the youth movement, and they still had Stephen Curry. Then a red-hot Klay Thompson dropped 16 in the first quarter. In the middle of the second quarter Golden State led the defending champion Nuggets by 16.

Nikola Jokic crushed that hope. The Warriors had no answer for Joki
c, who put up an insane 32-point, 16 rebound, 16 assist game to lead Denver to the win.

This was Jokic’s third straight game with a triple-double.

It was more than Jokic. The Warriors also had no answers for the Nuggets’ runs, and everyone in the building was reminded of the gap between those Warriors and the top teams in the West as Denver won 119-103.

“I felt for the first quarter and a half they were the aggressor, they had us on our heels, and we were reacting to everything they did,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, via the Associated Press. “For us to close out 14-0 and then to start the third 14-4, I think we kind of flipped the switch and we became the aggressor on both ends and stopped thinking and started playing with an attack mindset and an aggressive mindset, and I think that’s when we’re at our best.”

Golden State got off to that fast start thanks to Klay Thompson, who scored all 23 of his points in the first half. The Warriors led 56-40 in the third but the Nuggets went on a 14-0 run just before the half and another one in the third quarter. Denver pulled away in the fourth quarter when Golden State scored only 16 points in 12 minutes. Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Aaron Gordon added 17 for Denver. Stephen Curry started slow (he missed his first seven 3-pointers) but bounced back to score 20.

