Watch Paolo Banchero score game-winner to lift Magic past Bulls

The Bulls, trailing by three, needed a big play. Zach LaVine delivered and tied the game with 7.5 seconds left.

LAVINE TIES THE GAME!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S2uZOMEIUu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 16, 2023

However, 7.5 seconds can be an eternity in the NBA. It was enough time for the Magic to get the ball to Paolo Banchero, for him to back down Alex Caruso, get to his spot and drain the game-winner for the Magic.

PAOLO BANCHERO GAME-WINNER 🥶



MAGIC WIN IN CHICAGO. pic.twitter.com/s3zZzSQ2xL — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2023

Caruso said after the game he thought Banchero should have been called for a travel, and watching the replay Banchero did appear to shuffle his feet, but that is now relegated to the Last Two Minute report and nothing else. Orlando gets the win 96-94 in a low-scoring affair.

Banchero led the Magic with 17 points while Franz Wagner added 13. LaVine was the high scorer in the game with 19 points.

