 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
Sabres center Tage Thompson to miss at least a month after taking shot off left wrist
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award, Blake Snell takes NL prize
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_terryduffyint_231115.jpg
CME Group ups the purse on championship event
nbc_golf_gt_sales_aonriskrewardchall_231115.jpg
Yin wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge, $1 million
nbc_golf_cedarshowcaserd3lites_231114.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
Sabres center Tage Thompson to miss at least a month after taking shot off left wrist
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award, Blake Snell takes NL prize
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_terryduffyint_231115.jpg
CME Group ups the purse on championship event
nbc_golf_gt_sales_aonriskrewardchall_231115.jpg
Yin wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge, $1 million
nbc_golf_cedarshowcaserd3lites_231114.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Paolo Banchero score game-winner to lift Magic past Bulls

  
Published November 16, 2023 12:17 AM
Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 15: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic celebrates after making a basket to defeat the Chicago Bulls 96-94 at United Center on November 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Bulls, trailing by three, needed a big play. Zach LaVine delivered and tied the game with 7.5 seconds left.

However, 7.5 seconds can be an eternity in the NBA. It was enough time for the Magic to get the ball to Paolo Banchero, for him to back down Alex Caruso, get to his spot and drain the game-winner for the Magic.

Caruso said after the game he thought Banchero should have been called for a travel, and watching the replay Banchero did appear to shuffle his feet, but that is now relegated to the Last Two Minute report and nothing else. Orlando gets the win 96-94 in a low-scoring affair.

Banchero led the Magic with 17 points while Franz Wagner added 13. LaVine was the high scorer in the game with 19 points.

Mentions
Paolo Banchero.png Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic Primary Logo Orlando Magic Zach LaVine.png Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls