Watch Shaq become first Orlando Magic player to have jersey retired

  
Published February 14, 2024 10:06 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Shaquille O’Neal looks on as his #32 jersey is retired at Kia Center following a game between the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For the first three seasons of its existence, the Orlando Magic looked every bit the expansion team, with a record of 70-176. Other teams saw Orlando as an automatic win on the schedule. Then, in 1992, the Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery and used the No. 1 pick to select Shaquille O’Neal out of LSU. That changed everything. Shaq led the Magic — with sharpshooters Nick Anderson and Dennis Scott as his wingmen — to a .500 record as a rookie. By his third season, Shaq and Penny Hardaway had the Magic in the NBA Finals.

Shaq put the Orlando Magic franchise on the map, and Wednesday night, the organization retired his No. 32 — the first jersey retirement in Magic history.

The Magic decided to retire his jersey as part of the organization’s celebration of its 35th anniversary.

“You know, there’s an old saying: Never forget where you come from,” Shaq said to the crowd. “And my professional career started here. I’ve been living here mostly all my life. The fans have been hospitable. The people have been very, very hospitable. I never thought this day would happen.”

It wasn’t always smooth sailing with Shaq and the Magic. After four seasons in Orlando he bolted for the bright lights and glamour of the Los Angeles Lakers, where he and Kobe Bryant teamed up to become one of the NBA’s great duos and win three titles. That exit hurt in Orlando, and made the day he got his jersey retired a question mark for a long time.

Ultimately, though, the Magic understood that Shaq was the guy who helped turn the Orlando Magic franchise around. Now his No. 32 hangs in the rafters.

Shaq — who already had his number retired by the Lakers (he also has a statue outside Crypto.com Arena) and Heat — joins Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Marivich as the only players with their jerseys retired by three franchises.

