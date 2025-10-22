 Skip navigation
Watch Thunder get their rings, raise banner, celebrate first title in Oklahoma City

  
Published October 21, 2025 09:35 PM

The party in Oklahoma City started last June when the Thunder won their first title in the city and has yet to stop. Tuesday night, the excitement reached a new fever pitch when the Thunder players got their rings and the championship banner was lifted up to the rafters.

In the always-loud Paycom Center, the cheers were the loudest for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder players made sure they touched the banner before it went up.

SGA and the Thunder made sure their fans knew how much they mattered in getting to this moment.

Jalen Williams talked about how much this ring and this tile meant to him — and how badly he wants to get back on the court — with the NBC studio crew, including Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.
Williams: Banner raising 'a very special moment'
Jalen Williams shares what it means for the Thunder to raise the first championship banner in franchise history and provides an update on his injury.

Mentions
OKC_Holmgren_Chet.jpg Chet Holmgren OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams