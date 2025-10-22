Watch Thunder get their rings, raise banner, celebrate first title in Oklahoma City

The party in Oklahoma City started last June when the Thunder won their first title in the city and has yet to stop. Tuesday night, the excitement reached a new fever pitch when the Thunder players got their rings and the championship banner was lifted up to the rafters.

THUNDER RAISE THE BANNER!



The moment OKC celebrated their first NBA title in franchise history to begin the season. 🎉



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/BebO2XWw0q — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 22, 2025

In the always-loud Paycom Center, the cheers were the loudest for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"You are getting the wrong person" 🤣



SGA was introduced to the crowd to get his ring and Jdub had jokes for the camera. pic.twitter.com/vr3aQx53B2 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 21, 2025

The Thunder players made sure they touched the banner before it went up.

Had to touch the banner before it made its way to the rafters! pic.twitter.com/HN50aHdUlN — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2025

SGA and the Thunder made sure their fans knew how much they mattered in getting to this moment.

"This ring is just as much yours as it is ours." 🥹



SGA gives a heartfelt speech to the Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/0QYMR1uvlk — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 21, 2025

Jalen Williams talked about how much this ring and this tile meant to him — and how badly he wants to get back on the court — with the NBC studio crew, including Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.