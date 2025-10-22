Watch Thunder get their rings, raise banner, celebrate first title in Oklahoma City
The party in Oklahoma City started last June when the Thunder won their first title in the city and has yet to stop. Tuesday night, the excitement reached a new fever pitch when the Thunder players got their rings and the championship banner was lifted up to the rafters.
THUNDER RAISE THE BANNER!— NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 22, 2025
The moment OKC celebrated their first NBA title in franchise history to begin the season. 🎉
In the always-loud Paycom Center, the cheers were the loudest for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"You are getting the wrong person" 🤣— NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 21, 2025
SGA was introduced to the crowd to get his ring and Jdub had jokes for the camera. pic.twitter.com/vr3aQx53B2
The Thunder players made sure they touched the banner before it went up.
Had to touch the banner before it made its way to the rafters! pic.twitter.com/HN50aHdUlN— NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2025
SGA and the Thunder made sure their fans knew how much they mattered in getting to this moment.
"This ring is just as much yours as it is ours." 🥹— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 21, 2025
SGA gives a heartfelt speech to the Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/0QYMR1uvlk
Jalen Williams talked about how much this ring and this tile meant to him — and how badly he wants to get back on the court — with the NBC studio crew, including Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.