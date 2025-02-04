 Skip navigation
Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Trae Young’s step-back game-winner to beat Pistons

  
Published February 3, 2025 10:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 03: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates his late fourth quarter three point basket with teammates while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 03, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Atlanta won the game 132-130. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Atlanta needed a bucket and a win — it had lost eight in a row and needed a change of momentum.

So the Hawks gave the ball to Trae Young.

Atlanta won 132-130 over the Pistons, thanks to Young taking over and scoring 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points, and rookie Zaccharie Risacher added 17 points for the Hawks.

All-Star Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 14 assists for the Pistons.

