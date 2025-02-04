Watch Trae Young’s step-back game-winner to beat Pistons

Atlanta needed a bucket and a win — it had lost eight in a row and needed a change of momentum.

So the Hawks gave the ball to Trae Young.

"This is a CRAZY shot"



Trae had to spin, step back AND fade away to hit this winner 💯 https://t.co/t0zHRvUha4 pic.twitter.com/7Jg7hs3DuG — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2025

Atlanta won 132-130 over the Pistons, thanks to Young taking over and scoring 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points, and rookie Zaccharie Risacher added 17 points for the Hawks.

All-Star Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 14 assists for the Pistons.