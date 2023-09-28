Watch Trail Blazers tribute videos to Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is the greatest Trail Blazer of all time.

Go ahead and make your Clyde Drexler or Bill Walton cases if you want, but Lillard spent 11 seasons in Portland, scored more than 19,000 points, was active in the community and gave Trail Blazers fans reason for hope for more than a decade. Now that Lillard is on his way to Milwaukee in a blockbuster trade, the Trail Blazers dropped two tribute videos to the Portland legend.

Dame Time, forever ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/ZHGm7Np2L6 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 28, 2023

the work. the discipline. the humility.



thank you, Dame 🌹 pic.twitter.com/hsxclQyt0o — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 28, 2023

Lillard dropped a single called farewell to thank the fans in the Pacific Northwest for the last 11 years.

It’s a heartfelt tribute and thanks from Lillard but at one point he does take a little dig at Trail Blazers management and owners, who moved toward a rebuild rather than putting a contender around him.

“I’ll leave at peace ‘cause I know in the end that this is business.

Hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness.

In the future, man, I hope we greet with hugs and kisses

but you should know they the ones who chose another mission.”