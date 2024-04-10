 Skip navigation
Watch Victor Wembanyama with ridiculous Shammgod move into spin for lay-up in lane

  
Published April 10, 2024 08:31 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at FedExForum on April 09, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Guys 7'4" aren’t supposed to move like this.

It feels like every game Victor Wembanyama plays we say, “I’ve never seen that before from a big.” Tuesday night against the Grizzlies, we saw that again.

Alien may be the best term for him because humans can’t do that at that size (few can do it at any size).

Wembanyama scored 18 to lead the Spurs, who beat the Grizzlies 102-87 in a game where both teams can set their tee times for Monday because they are not headed to the playoffs. Despite that, Wembanyama makes the Spurs worth watching every game.

