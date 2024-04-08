 Skip navigation
Wembanyama is historic (again), but watch Tyrese Maxey drop 52 to lift 76ers to fifth straight win

  
Published April 8, 2024 09:34 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 07: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers waits for Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs to fly by him before shooting in the second half at Frost Bank Center on April 7, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Joel Embiid was out. The 76ers were on the second night of a back-to-back and the man who just returned from knee surgery this past week was told to take a seat and not overtax himself. Embiid’s absence helped trigger two key things.

First, Victor Wembanyama put up another historic game — 33 points with five 3-pointers, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.

However, that wasn’t enough because Tyrse Maxey took over for Philadephia giving the team a career-high 52 in a 133-126 double-overtime victory.

It wasn’t just Maxey. Ricky Council IV got hot in the fourth and finished with 11 points, while Nicolas Batum hit a key 3-pointer late.

The 76ers have now won five straight and are sitting as the No. 7 seed in the East with the win, just one game behind Indiana at No. 6 and the chance to avoid the play-in altogether. From Indiana to Miami at No. 8, the three teams are all within 1.5 games of each other heading into the final weeks of the regular season. It’s going to be a wild week in the East.

