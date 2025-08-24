Where could free agent Malik Beasley land?

Malik Beasley is the best free agent available on the market. Last season, he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 16.3 points a game off the bench in Detroit, shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.

He is still available in late August because just before the start of free agency he was named as a person of interest in a federal gambling probe, after which no team would go near him. Now Beasley is no longer a target in that U.S. Attorney’s investigation, according to his lawyers, which means the market might open up for him again.

Except that the market now is very different, as most teams have filled out their rosters and don’t have the roster or cap space to pay Beasley what he deserves. Detroit is a good example. Beasley reportedly was talking with the Pistons about a three-year, $42 million contract prior to the federal probe, which stalled those talks. Now the Pistons have largely moved on, going out and adding Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to fill Beasley’s role and getting their roster up to 14 players. While the Pistons could sign him, it’s unlikely now.

There are teams interested — such as the Cavaliers and Knicks, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype — but most contending teams could only offer him a veteran minimum deal. (Knicks reporter Ian Begley added the Knicks had done “background work” on Beasley.)

Other playoff teams with open roster spots that might have interest include the Timberwolves, Warriors and 76ers, however, the money situation is basically the same with all of them, it would be a minimum contract offer.

Beasley may ultimately have to sign a one-year, veteran minimum contract and then play his way into a bigger deal next summer.