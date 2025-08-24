 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Out of bounds on East Lake’s toughest hole, Scottie Scheffler saves incredible bogey
Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Out of bounds on East Lake’s toughest hole, Scottie Scheffler saves incredible bogey
Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Where could free agent Malik Beasley land?

  
Published August 24, 2025 02:06 PM

Malik Beasley is the best free agent available on the market. Last season, he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 16.3 points a game off the bench in Detroit, shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.

He is still available in late August because just before the start of free agency he was named as a person of interest in a federal gambling probe, after which no team would go near him. Now Beasley is no longer a target in that U.S. Attorney’s investigation, according to his lawyers, which means the market might open up for him again.

Except that the market now is very different, as most teams have filled out their rosters and don’t have the roster or cap space to pay Beasley what he deserves. Detroit is a good example. Beasley reportedly was talking with the Pistons about a three-year, $42 million contract prior to the federal probe, which stalled those talks. Now the Pistons have largely moved on, going out and adding Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to fill Beasley’s role and getting their roster up to 14 players. While the Pistons could sign him, it’s unlikely now.

There are teams interested — such as the Cavaliers and Knicks, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype — but most contending teams could only offer him a veteran minimum deal. (Knicks reporter Ian Begley added the Knicks had done “background work” on Beasley.)

Other playoff teams with open roster spots that might have interest include the Timberwolves, Warriors and 76ers, however, the money situation is basically the same with all of them, it would be a minimum contract offer.

Beasley may ultimately have to sign a one-year, veteran minimum contract and then play his way into a bigger deal next summer.

Mentions
DET_Beasley_Malik.jpg Malik Beasley