Will Russell Westbrook be on an NBA roster at the start of training camp? On opening night?

Russell Westbrook is not stressing about any of this — he has been doing something far more important, renewing his wedding vows in Italy.

The NBA will still be there when Westbrook gets back stateside. However, where he will be in the NBA — or if he will be on an NBA roster opening night — is still up in the air. Westbrook remains a free agent late into the summer after choosing not to pick up his $3.5 million player option with the Nuggets. So far, the market has not responded.

The Sacramento Kings are the team most mentioned as having genuine interest, but unless (or until) they trade Malik Monk or Devin Carter (or waive a non-guaranteed player, which is unlikely), the Kings will not have the roster spot open. As of now, they have reigned in Monk trade talks, and he is likely to be with the team when the season opens.

Where does that leave Westbrook? He has not been linked closely to another team. At age 37, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists a game last season for the Nuggets, and he brings unquestioned energy off the bench when he enters the game. A lot of teams could use that. However, he’s not an efficient scorer at this point in his career, not a great defender, and Denver was ready to move on after Westbrook and Aaron Gordon had a locker room clash during last season’s playoffs. Teams, including the Warriors, Knicks, 76ers, and Timberwolves, still have an open roster spot.

Westbrook’s best option may be to wait and let the market come to him, something The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie recently suggested. Sit back, let training camps open (and maybe even the season begin), and eventually a team will be looking for point guard depth because of injury or just players not panning out like was expected. When that need arises, Westbrook will be ready to go and can bring some value to the table. Vecenie’s example was, what if Rob Dillingham struggles in the backup point guard role in Minnesota, could Westbrook step in and add depth behind Mike Conley? If not that scenario, similar ones will play out on other teams, or an unfortunate injury will occur, sending a team scrambling.

It’s hard to envision Westbrook being out of the NBA this season, but it’s not that hard to envision him starting training camp on the sideline and waiting for his opportunity. Which will come, the man can still get buckets and change the dynamic of a game with his energy. A few teams could use that.