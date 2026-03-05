Wizards’ Kyshawn George out at least three weeks with a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow

Kyshawn George — one of the few bright spots in a rough Washington season — will miss at least three weeks with a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow, the team announced Wednesday.

KYSHAWN GEORGE INJURY UPDATE pic.twitter.com/ndAuzwdZfN — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) March 5, 2026

The injury appeared to happen in the third quarter on Monday against Houston, when George left the game not to return (although he did return to the bench for the end). With the Wizards focused more on the draft than winning games (despite the return of Trae Young this week), expect them to be cautious in bringing George back.

George, picked 24th in the 2024 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.