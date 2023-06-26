 Skip navigation
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 26, 2023 07:52 PM
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to the start of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks want Derrick Rose back in New York next season, just not at the $15.6 million he was owed. It’s why they declined his option for next season , but the Knicks hoped to re-sign him.

They are going to have a lot of competition.

The Chicago Bulls are interested in a reunion, reports Marc Stein in his latest Substack newsletter . With Lonzo Ball expected to be out for the season, the Bulls are thin at point guard and might be able to offer Rose more minutes than anywhere else.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks also have interest in Ball, Stein adds. The Lakers and Celtics also are interested, reports Steve Popper at Newsday .

Rose, 34, fell out of the Knicks rotation by mid-season and played sparingly behind the Knicks’ impressive young guard core. He evolved into a veteran leader off the bench, a respected voice in the locker room helping guide the Knicks to their best season in years. There are a lot of veteran teams who would love to have that voice in their locker rooms.

It won’t be about the money, all of these teams can and will offer Rose the veteran minimum. It’s about what Rose wants, where he wants to be and where he feels most comfortable. The franchise factors into that, but so do family and lifestyle. It’s about where Rose wants to close out his legendary career.

Rose has options and can take his time choosing one.

