Zion Williamson, family sued by tech firm over alleged loan

Off-the-court distractions just keep coming this summer for Zion Williamson.

The latest is Williamson, his mother Sharonda Sampson, and his stepfather Lee Anderson being named in a lawsuit filed by California tech company Ankr PBC in the U.S. District Court in New Orleans over an alleged failure to pay back a $1.8 million in a loan given to the family. The Associated Press has seen the lawsuit and had details:

• Ankr PBC — a company focused on blockchain technology — wanted Zion as a spokesman.

• Ankr PBC says in the suit that it made a loan to Williamson and his family members in September of 2021 as part of an effort to establish a relationship with Zion. The company also claims to have worked with Zion on community events, helping his search for a personal trainer, and efforts to find a private chef.

• The suit goes on to say Anderson represented himself as Williamson’s business manager. “Based on Williamson’s statements to Ankr, Ankr reasonably believed that Anderson possessed the authority to negotiate business arrangements for Williamson.”

• Ankr PBC said it made the loan — with the money going into Sampson’s account — after Anderson said the family needed a “bridge loan” to help with some investment obligations. If Ankr had not made the loan, they were told Zion could not be their spokesperson.

• While $500,000 of the load was paid, that covered interest and $200,000 of principle, leaving $1.8 million.

Zion and his family have not responded to the lawsuit or the media about the situation at this point.

Zion said recently he was putting people with “wisdom” around him to help with better decisions, and that he was focusing on diet, conditioning and more heading into the season. He talked about learning from LeBron James’ conditioning, his focus on flexibility in his efforts to stay on the court (LeBron played more games last season at age 38 than Zion did at 23). Zion would also be wise to learn from how LeBron handles himself off the court.