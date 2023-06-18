 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading into Martinsville weekend
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
Alysa Liu finds the joy — and the lead — at World Figure Skating Championships
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora says Alex Bregman will play third base and Rafael Devers will move to DH

Top Clips

oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading into Martinsville weekend
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
Alysa Liu finds the joy — and the lead — at World Figure Skating Championships
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora says Alex Bregman will play third base and Rafael Devers will move to DH

Top Clips

oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NBAPhiladelphia 76ersPhillip Weaver

Phillip
Weaver

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Wizards vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 26
Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview
76ers vs. Pelicans Predictions: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 24
76ers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 23
Paul George officially out for season after injections in troublesome knee, groin
76ers vs. Rockets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 17
NBA reportedly investigating Thunder, 76ers for Player Participation Policy violations
Pacers vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 14