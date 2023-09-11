 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2023 Woodbine Mile: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more

  
Published September 11, 2023 07:58 PM
HORSE RACING: NOV 04 Breeders' Cup World Championships

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 4: Victoria Road (1) with jockey Ryan Moore up passes Silver Knott (4) with jockey William Buck aboard in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf on November 4, 2022, at Keeneland in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2023 Ricoh Woodbine Mile and Bet365 Summer Stakes take place this Saturday, September 16 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Ontario. Saturday’s races includes 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, who will be hoping to earn a spot in this year’s Breeders Cup with a win.

RELATED: Geaux Rocket Ride punches his ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Classic

The winner of the Woodbine Mile will earn an automatic berth into this year’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile. The victor of the Summer Stakes will win a spot in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. Live coverage begins at 5:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below to find out how to watch the 2023 Woodbine Mile and Summer Stakes as well as additional information on how to keep up with all of this year’s horse racing action.

How to watch the 2023 Woodbine Mile and Summer Stakes:

When: Saturday, September 16
Where: Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Ontario
Time: 5:00 PM ET
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock

