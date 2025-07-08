Jasper Philipsen has successful surgery after breaking collarbone in Tour de France crash

PARIS — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen had successful surgery after breaking a collarbone during the crash-marred third stage of the Tour de France.

Philipsen was knocked over by Frenchman Bryan Coquard and landed heavily on his right side. The Stage 1 winner abandoned and was taken to hospital.

“He underwent a successful surgery last night at AZ Herentals (hospital) to repair his collarbone and AC (shoulder) joint,” Philipsen’s Alpecin-Deceuninck team posted on X. “Now the road to recovery begins, and we’ll be behind him all the way.”

Philipsen has won 10 career stages on the Tour and was a contender for the best sprinter’s green jersey.