National Treasure, Master of the Seas among invitees to Pegasus day at Gulfstream Park

  
Published January 3, 2024 04:52 PM
National Treasure

May 20, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; National Treasure with John R. Velazquez up (1) pulls away from the field during the running of the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gilligan/Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Preakness winner National Treasure and Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Master of the Seas were among the top invitees announced for this month’s Pegasus World Cup races at Gulfstream Park.

The Pegasus card is Jan. 27, featuring the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, and the $500,000 Pegasus Filly and Mare Turf.

National Treasure narrowly won the Preakness last May and finished 2023 by placing second in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. Among the top performers also invited to the $3 million race: Cigar Mile winner Hoist the Gold, Harlan’s Holiday winner O’Connor, Pennsylvania Derby winner and Jim Dandy runner-up Saudi Crown, and Skippylongstocking — who finshed seventh in last year’s Pegasus.

Master of the Seas has won eight of 16 lifetime starts, with more than $2.2 million in earnings. He rallied from well back in the field to win the Breeders’ Cup Mile on the grass at Santa Anita in November. The top competition in the Pegasus turf figures to be defending race winner Atone, who hasn’t won any of his six starts since.

The full list of invitees:

Pegasus World Cup Invitational (1 1/8 miles, dirt): First Mission, Grand Aspen, Hoist the Gold, Il Miracolo, National Treasure, Newgrange, O’Connor, Saudi Crown, Senor Buscador, Skippylongstocking, Subsanador, Trademark.

Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (1 1/8 miles, grass): Adhamo, Atone, Catnip, Integration, Kingmax, Main Event, Master of the Seas, Master Piece, Shirl’s Speight, Therapist, Warm Heart, Webslinger.

Pegasus Filly and Mare Turf (1 1/16 miles, grass): Accomplished Girl, Be Your Best, Closing Remarks, Consumer Spending, Didia, Fluffy Socks, Full Count Felicia, Mission of Joy, Queen Goddess, Ruby Nell, Star Fortress, Surprisingly.