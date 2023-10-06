 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Road to the 2023 Breeders' Cup: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock

  
Published October 6, 2023 08:55 AM
HORSE RACING: JUN 10 Belmont Stakes

HEMPSTEAD, NY - JUNE 10: Cody’s Wish ridden by Junior Alvarado wins the 130th running of the Hill N’ Dale Metropolitan “Win and you’re in Breeders Cup Dirt Mile Division Grade 1 race at Belmont Park on Hune 10, 2023 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The road to the 2023 Breeders’ Cup World Championships continues this weekend with two major races at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

The $1 million Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes takes place on Saturday, October 7. The winner will receive an automatic starting position into the 2023 Breeders’ Cup. The nine-horse field includes Godolphin’s Master of the Seas (IRE) who is currently the 2-1 morning line favorite.

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup top 40 moments

Saturday’s coverage also features three additional Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races: The 1 1/16-mile, $600,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) for 2-year-olds; the 6-furlong, $350,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2) for 3-year-old and up fillies and mares, and from Santa Anita Park, the 1 1/16-mile, $200,000 Chandelier Stakes (G2) for 2-year-old fillies.

The horse racing action continues on Sunday, October 8 with the $600,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes.

Live coverage for this weekend’s races begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday and Sunday on CNBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream all of this weekend’s horse racing excitement.

How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock this Weekend:

Saturday, October 7:

2023 Coolmore Turf Mile

  • When: 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV Channel: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Sunday, October 8:

Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

  • When: 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV Channel: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

