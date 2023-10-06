Road to the 2023 Breeders’ Cup: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
The road to the 2023 Breeders’ Cup World Championships continues this weekend with two major races at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.
The $1 million Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes takes place on Saturday, October 7. The winner will receive an automatic starting position into the 2023 Breeders’ Cup. The nine-horse field includes Godolphin’s Master of the Seas (IRE) who is currently the 2-1 morning line favorite.
RELATED: Breeders’ Cup top 40 moments
Saturday’s coverage also features three additional Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races: The 1 1/16-mile, $600,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) for 2-year-olds; the 6-furlong, $350,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2) for 3-year-old and up fillies and mares, and from Santa Anita Park, the 1 1/16-mile, $200,000 Chandelier Stakes (G2) for 2-year-old fillies.
The horse racing action continues on Sunday, October 8 with the $600,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes.
Live coverage for this weekend’s races begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday and Sunday on CNBC and Peacock.
See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream all of this weekend’s horse racing excitement.
How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock this Weekend:
Saturday, October 7:
2023 Coolmore Turf Mile
- When: 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV Channel: CNBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Sunday, October 8:
Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
- When: 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV Channel: CNBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.
What else can I watch on Peacock?
Here’s what else you get with Peacock:
- New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
- Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
- The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
- Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
- Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.