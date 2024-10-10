 Skip navigation
MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Royals vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
2024 French Open - Day 2
Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis

MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Royals vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
2024 French Open - Day 2
Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis

Sei Young Kim leads LPGA Shanghai after opening 62

  
Published October 10, 2024 10:26 AM
Buick LPGA Shanghai 2024 - Round One

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 10: Sei Young Kim of South Korea plays her shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2024 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club on October 10, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SHANGHAI — Sei Young Kim, looking for her first victory this season, opened with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to lead the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament.

The South Korean shot a 28 on her first nine holes at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, which included an eagle on the 17th, and then came home with a 34 on her second nine holes.

It was her low round of the year and comes after she finished third in September in the last LPGA event — the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Celine Boutier of France was two shots behind with a 64, and American Lucy Li was three back with a 65.

In a tight field, four players carded 66s to trail by four shots: Leona Maguire of Ireland, Peiyun Chien of Taiwan, Muni He of China, and Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand.

Seven players were in at 67 and just five shots back.

Two of the LPGA’s top players — Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko — are not in the field this week. Both are entered next week in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.