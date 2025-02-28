 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_rbsbptichers1to12_250224.jpg
2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Crochet
MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_rbsbptichers1to12_250224.jpg
2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Crochet
MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch: DP World Tour pro makes TWO aces in same round in South Africa

  
Published February 28, 2025 08:21 AM
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1
February 27, 2025 06:09 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

What’s better than one ace?

Two on the same day.

Dale Whitnell, a 36-year-old Englishman, made a pair of holes-in-one during the second round of the DP World Tour’s South African Open.

“Never had one in tournament play,” he said. “So to have two in one day is pretty special.”

In addition to the aces on Nos. 2 and 12, Whitnell’s wild round also included seven birdies, two bogeys and a double to wind up with an 9-under 63 that rocketed him into the top 10 in Durban.

“I had everything today,” he said. “To come out 9 under par, I can’t complain.”

It was an important round for a player ranked 545th in the world whose lone European tour win came in 2023.

“It’s a weird feeling,” he said. “You’re excited and the adrenaline is pumping, but at the same time you’ve got to focus on your job. I managed to do that OK today.”