Watch: DP World Tour pro makes TWO aces in same round in South Africa

What’s better than one ace?

Two on the same day.

Dale Whitnell, a 36-year-old Englishman, made a pair of holes-in-one during the second round of the DP World Tour’s South African Open.

“Never had one in tournament play,” he said. “So to have two in one day is pretty special.”

In addition to the aces on Nos. 2 and 12, Whitnell’s wild round also included seven birdies, two bogeys and a double to wind up with an 9-under 63 that rocketed him into the top 10 in Durban.

“I had everything today,” he said. “To come out 9 under par, I can’t complain.”

It was an important round for a player ranked 545th in the world whose lone European tour win came in 2023.

“It’s a weird feeling,” he said. “You’re excited and the adrenaline is pumping, but at the same time you’ve got to focus on your job. I managed to do that OK today.”