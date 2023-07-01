 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Akiem
Hicks

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
09:49
Colin Kaepernick vows to "keep fighting" for an NFL opportunity that likely will never come
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
    Akiem Hicks
    FA Defensive Tackle #96
    Bucs hoping to re-sign Akiem Hicks this offseason
    Akiem Hicks
    FA Defensive Tackle #96
    Akiem Hicks, Josh Wells won’t play in Week 3
    Josh Wells
    JAX Tackle #77
    Bucs LT Josh Wells ruled out
    Akiem Hicks
    FA Defensive Tackle #96
    Bucs shore up defensive line with ex-Bear Hicks
    Allen Robinson II
    PIT Wide Receiver #11
    Beat: Don’t expect Allen Robinson back with Bears
Report: Keyshawn Johnson is out at ESPN
Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett's drowning not a result of riptides
Logan Ryan: Off-field and on-field issues were "weighing" on Tom Brady last year
Ahkello Witherspoon agrees to terms with Rams
Report: Isaiah Rodgers won a $1,000 prop bet on a teammate's over/under rushing yards
Reports: Patriots still pursuing DeAndre Hopkins after DeVante Parker deal