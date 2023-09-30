 Skip navigation
NFLHouston TexansAli Gaye

Ali
Gaye

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
NFL 2023 Week 4 injury report roundup: DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson questionable for Colts
The fourth week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Lions and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.
Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones ruled out for Texans
C.J. Stroud: We respect everybody, but we aren’t laying down for anybody
C.J. Stroud named offensive rookie of the month
Week 4 preview: Steelers vs. Texans
Mike Tomlin doesn’t want diverted flight “to become an excuse”
Mike Tomlin: Offense getting better, signs of things to build on from Sunday