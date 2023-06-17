Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and featured groups
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Charlie Woods wins playoff to qualify for second straight U.S. Junior Amateur
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Cameron Young fires 65 at Travelers after dad replaces sick caddie
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and featured groups
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Charlie Woods wins playoff to qualify for second straight U.S. Junior Amateur
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Cameron Young fires 65 at Travelers after dad replaces sick caddie
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
San Francisco 49ers
Brian Hampton
BH
Brian
Hampton
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
49ers announce promotions in their personnel department
The 49ers announced a number of promotions in their personnel department on Thursday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Brian Hampton
SF
Assistant GM
49ers hire Brian Hampton as assistant GM
Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Richard Sherman is formally charged with DUI following February 2024 arrest
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Overall Rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
George Kittle wants Tight End U to help tight ends get better, and get paid
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
49ers moved quickly with extensions because of lessons from 2024
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
George Kittle: 49ers have “lofty expectations” for 2025
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue