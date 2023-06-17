Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt agrees to five-year, $45 million deal with Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MiLaysia Fulwiley helps defending champion South Carolina outlast Maryland 71-67 in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Drake hires South Dakota State’s Eric Henderson to replace Ben McCollum, who left for Iowa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt agrees to five-year, $45 million deal with Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MiLaysia Fulwiley helps defending champion South Carolina outlast Maryland 71-67 in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Drake hires South Dakota State’s Eric Henderson to replace Ben McCollum, who left for Iowa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Cam Skattebo
CS
Cam
Skattebo
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Abdul Carter: Great defensive players impact game as much as QBs
Carter made his case to be the first player selected in this year’s draft.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
NCAA denies Colorado-Syracuse spring game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Bill Belichick and girlfriend troll Falcons, again
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Jaxson Dart has top-30 visit scheduled with Steelers
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Deion Sanders gets five-year, $54 million contract with Colorado
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jaguars waive OL Dieter Eiselen
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Patriots to release Ja’Whaun Bentley
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue