Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Chris Herndon
Chris
Herndon
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
10:36
Saints release Chris Herndon, place Kevin White on IR
The Saints made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday that brought them to the mandated 80-man limit.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Chris Herndon
FA
Tight End
#86
Saints to sign veteran TE Chris Herndon
Irv Smith
CIN
Tight End
#84
Irv Smith (meniscus) likely to miss all of 2021
Chris Herndon
FA
Tight End
#86
Vikings ‘solve’ tight end by acquiring Herndon
Tyler Kroft
MIA
Tight End
#48
Tyler Kroft catches two TDs against Green Bay
Chris Herndon
FA
Tight End
#86
Chris Herndon starts Jets camp as No. 2 tight end
Malik Jackson announces his retirement
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Richard Sherman is a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Titans are betting favorites to sign DeAndre Hopkins
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Dan Snyder reportedly used “Blackmail PowerPoint” to lessen initial NFL punishment
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
“Serious” issues complicate final legal negotiations between NFL, Daniel Snyder
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jon Gruden wonders why Daniel Snyder might have been out to get him
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad