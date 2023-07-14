Skip navigation
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis
Demario
Davis
Saints restructure contracts of Demario Davis, Taysom Hill
The Saints are continuing to restructure contracts as they work to get ready for the start of the new league year.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Demario Davis
NO
Linebacker
#56
Saints extend LB Demario Davis
Taysom Hill
NO
Tight End
#7
NO restructures 4 players, has $29.9M in cap space
Cameron Jordan
NO
Defensive End
#94
Saints clear $13.4M in cap room with restructures
Demario Davis
NO
Linebacker
#56
Demario Davis signs three-year, $27M extension
Demario Davis
NO
Linebacker
#56
Demario Davis wins NFC DPOW for Week 4
NFL: Alvin Kamara situation remains under review
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Alvin Kamara also settles civil suit stemming from Las Vegas fight
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Mark Ingram leaves the playing field for the TV studio
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
How Taysom Hill fits in Saints’ 2023 offense
Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
