Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Green Bay Packers
De’Vondre Campbell
De'Vondre
Campbell
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
23:08
De’Vondre Campbell says he’s 100% healthy after playing hurt last year
Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell says he’s finally healthy this offseason, after playing through injuries last year.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
De'Vondre Campbell
GB
Linebacker
#59
Campbell (knee) questionable for Week 13 vs. Bears
De'Vondre Campbell
GB
Linebacker
#59
Campbell returns to practice, gets up to doubtful
De'Vondre Campbell
GB
Linebacker
#59
De’Vondre Campbell (knee) ruled out for Week 11
De'Vondre Campbell
GB
Linebacker
#59
De’Vondre Campbell (knee) remains out Tuesday
De'Vondre Campbell
GB
Linebacker
#59
Campbell (knee) remains a DNP on Thursday
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 10: Doug Pederson
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Packers’ LaFleur could be a smart COY futures bet
Pollard, Jones among undervalued 2023 fantasy RBs
Amari Rodgers learned in Green Bay that NFL means not for long
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Brett Favre claims he won’t invoke Fifth Amendment in civil case regarding Mississippi welfare funds
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad