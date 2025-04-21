2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers land Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty falls to Bears in collab mock
The 2025 NFL Draft is only days away, so three of our draft experts — Connor Rogers, Kyle Dvorchak, and Eric Froton — collaborated to put out a special mock draft.
Each one has put out their own individual mock drafts, but what happens if they are forced to make selections dependent on whose left on the board after someone else picks?
Let’s find out.
Picks made by Kyle Dvorchak: Titans, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bucs, Chargers, Texans, Lions, Chiefs
Picks made by Connor Rogers: Browns, Jaguars, Panthers, 49ers, Colts, Bengals, Broncos, Packers, Rams, Commanders, Eagles
Picks made by Eric Froton: Giants, Raiders, Saints, Cowboys, Falcons, Seahawks, Steelers, Vikings, Ravens, Bills
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
This pick is a layup. The Titans need a quarterback and Ward has both the physical tools and the statistical résumé of a plus-starter in the pros. (Dvorchak)
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
Hunter steps in as the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver as a dynamic playmaker. It will be interesting to see his role on defense, where I think his elite ball skills could even translate to free safety in a more limited role. (Rogers)
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Giants don’t overthink their need to find a long term solution at quarterback and take the best player available in Carter, who is a heavy favorite to go here at -650. (Froton)
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Drake Maye must be protected at all costs. Campbell’s arm length was initially a concern, but film evaluators will seemingly have no issues looking past it to see a standout tackle prospect. (Dvorchak)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Jaguars’ run defense gets a massive upgrade in the middle with the presence of Graham. A front that has him, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker should be really strong for years to come. (Rogers)
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
New head coach Pete Carroll secures the most projectable true tackle in the class who lit the Combine on fire with his athleticism in Membou. This selection would net a +300 return based on the current marketplace. (Froton)
7. New York Jets
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Taking sacks has always been a problem for Justin Fields. The best way to prevent that from happening in New York is to stop pressures from occurring in the first place with Banks. (Dvorchak)
8. Carolina Panthers
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Green is an athletic pass rusher who is a nightmare for tackles to mirror on an island. Despite playing around 250 pounds, he’s stout against the run too. (Rogers)
9. New Orleans Saints
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Saints fill their desperate need for a playmaker by selecting Warren and hold off on quarterback until Round 2. (Froton)
10. Chicago Bears
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Ben Johnson, who was the offensive mastermind in Detroit, gets his Jahmyr Gibbs and his David Montgomery all in one player by selecting Jeanty. (Dvorchak)
11. San Francisco 49ers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson’s size, eye discipline, and ball skills are perfect for the variety of coverages new 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh runs. (Rogers)
12. Dallas Cowboys
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Jerry Jones can’t resist taking the smooth moving super-sized McMillan to give the Cowboys a dependable secondary offensive weapon to pair with CeeDee Lamb. (Froton)
13. Miami Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Dolphins would love to replace recently-retired left tackle Terron Armstead here, but there’s simply not a player graded high enough at the position. Instead, they backfill their depleted secondary with a cornerback who can play inside and out as a rookie. (Dvorchak)
14. Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland might have the best hands in this draft, is a smooth route runner for his size and is a better blocker than he gets credit for. This is the big-bodied middle of the field target the Colts offense needs. (Rogers)
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
There’s an element of projection in Williams’ tantalizing physical profile, but his upside is massive. Atlanta is a heavy -225 to go DL/EDGE with its first pick. (Froton)
16. Arizona Cardinals
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Walker is a unique player, excelling at both off-ball linebacker and EDGE at Georgia. A defensive-minded head coach like Jonathan Gannon should have no problem figuring out a way to maximize his talent at the next level. (Dvorchak)
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The 330-plus pound Grant would be a two-gapping wall for the Bengals’ defensive line, freeing up space for their linebackers to make plays. With his foot quickness, he also has some pass rush upside at nose tackle. (Rogers)
18. Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Seattle continues the wholesale overhaul of their passing game by taking the speedster from Texas who blazed a 4.29 40-yard dash to team up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. (Froton)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
The Bucs need to improve their secondary and Starks brings both highlight reel plays and a high football IQ to the table out of the gates. (Dvorchak)
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC
Hampton is an explosive battering ram who shines on all three downs. He’d take pressure off of Bo Nix and elevate the Broncos’ run game, which is extremely important to Sean Payton. (Rogers)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Pittsburgh has been desperate for stability at the quarterback position since Big Ben’s departure. Shedeur led the nation in completion percentage and will get to work with a veteran coach in Mike Tomlin. (Froton)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Chargers need more than just Ladd McConkey for Justin Herbert to throw to and Egbuka brings an absurdly high floor to the table as a ready-made slot receiver. (Dvorchak)
23. Green Bay Packers
Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
The Packers often look for size and speed on the defensive side of the ball and that’s exactly what Revel brings as a man cover corner. His ball skills can flip a game at any moment. (Rogers)
24. Minnesota Vikings
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Minnesota doesn’t have a second-round pick and needs to re-fortify its defensive line. Getting a game-wrecking DT in Nolen at this spot would be a coup for the Vikes. (Froton)
25. Houston Texans
Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State
Houston’s offensive line played a major role in the offense’s regression last year. They have done more subtraction than addition to the unit during the offseason, but that will change on draft night. (Dvorchak)
26. Los Angeles Rams
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Rams’ defensive line looks like an absolute unit right now, but they could use better linebacker play behind them. Campbell’s instincts took a big step from 2023 to 2024, but it’s his athleticism and length that make him a pick in Round 1. (Rogers)
27. Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Booker has the power to stop even the most freaky defensive players in their tracks and hold them at bay with vice grip like hands. Baltimore gets a plug-and-play guard to keep perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson clean. (Froton)
28. Detroit Lions
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Detroit needs a pass-rusher who can punish defenses for focusing all their attention on Aidan Hutchinson. Ezeiruaku totaled 16.5 sacks in 2024 and would make the Lions’ defensive line a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. (Dvorchak)
29. Washington Commanders
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Commanders need more pass rush help and this is a great spot to take a swing on Stewart’s combination of size and athleticism. He’s more of a disrupter than a play finisher and needs to develop a deeper pass rush arsenal, but I’d believe in Dan Quinn developing him. (Rogers)
30. Buffalo Bills
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Buffalo takes the disruptive Harmon who led all interior defensive linemen in pressures and helps to strengthen a defense that needs to contend with a slew of high-powered offenses in the AFC. (Froton)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Patrick Mahomes took a career-high six sacks in Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss. It’s left tackle or bust for the Chiefs with this pick. (Dvorchak)
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
The Eagles’ front office is good at a lot of things and one of the most important is re-stocking their trenches for the future. Lane Johnson is still playing at a high level, but as he enters his age 35 season a prospect of Conerly’s caliber might be too good to pass up. (Rogers)