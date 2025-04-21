2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers land Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty falls to Bears in collab mock

The 2025 NFL Draft is only days away, so three of our draft experts — Connor Rogers, Kyle Dvorchak, and Eric Froton — collaborated to put out a special mock draft.

Each one has put out their own individual mock drafts, but what happens if they are forced to make selections dependent on whose left on the board after someone else picks?

Let’s find out.

Picks made by Kyle Dvorchak: Titans, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bucs, Chargers, Texans, Lions, Chiefs

Picks made by Connor Rogers: Browns, Jaguars, Panthers, 49ers, Colts, Bengals, Broncos, Packers, Rams, Commanders, Eagles

Picks made by Eric Froton: Giants, Raiders, Saints, Cowboys, Falcons, Seahawks, Steelers, Vikings, Ravens, Bills

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

This pick is a layup. The Titans need a quarterback and Ward has both the physical tools and the statistical résumé of a plus-starter in the pros. (Dvorchak)

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

Hunter steps in as the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver as a dynamic playmaker. It will be interesting to see his role on defense, where I think his elite ball skills could even translate to free safety in a more limited role. (Rogers)

Two-way star Hunter can be 'unicorn' for NFL teams Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach break down the play of two-way start Travis Hunter, who is Connor's No. 1 overall player in the draft due to his strong instincts, incredible ball skills and versatility.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Giants don’t overthink their need to find a long term solution at quarterback and take the best player available in Carter, who is a heavy favorite to go here at -650. (Froton)

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Drake Maye must be protected at all costs. Campbell’s arm length was initially a concern, but film evaluators will seemingly have no issues looking past it to see a standout tackle prospect. (Dvorchak)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jaguars’ run defense gets a massive upgrade in the middle with the presence of Graham. A front that has him, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker should be really strong for years to come. (Rogers)

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

New head coach Pete Carroll secures the most projectable true tackle in the class who lit the Combine on fire with his athleticism in Membou. This selection would net a +300 return based on the current marketplace. (Froton)

7. New York Jets

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Taking sacks has always been a problem for Justin Fields. The best way to prevent that from happening in New York is to stop pressures from occurring in the first place with Banks. (Dvorchak)

Inside the top O-linemen in 2025 NFL Draft Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach take a closer look at the standout offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Armand Membou, Kelvin Banks, Will Campbell, Tyler Booker and more.

8. Carolina Panthers

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green is an athletic pass rusher who is a nightmare for tackles to mirror on an island. Despite playing around 250 pounds, he’s stout against the run too. (Rogers)

9. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Saints fill their desperate need for a playmaker by selecting Warren and hold off on quarterback until Round 2. (Froton)

10. Chicago Bears

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ben Johnson, who was the offensive mastermind in Detroit, gets his Jahmyr Gibbs and his David Montgomery all in one player by selecting Jeanty. (Dvorchak)

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson’s size, eye discipline, and ball skills are perfect for the variety of coverages new 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh runs. (Rogers)

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Jerry Jones can’t resist taking the smooth moving super-sized McMillan to give the Cowboys a dependable secondary offensive weapon to pair with CeeDee Lamb. (Froton)

Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 3 Tetairoa McMillan Arizona playmaker Tetairoa McMillan finds his way into Tier 2 on Chris Simms' wide receiver draft rankings due to hands that are among the best Simms has seen.

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Dolphins would love to replace recently-retired left tackle Terron Armstead here, but there’s simply not a player graded high enough at the position. Instead, they backfill their depleted secondary with a cornerback who can play inside and out as a rookie. (Dvorchak)

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland might have the best hands in this draft, is a smooth route runner for his size and is a better blocker than he gets credit for. This is the big-bodied middle of the field target the Colts offense needs. (Rogers)

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

There’s an element of projection in Williams’ tantalizing physical profile, but his upside is massive. Atlanta is a heavy -225 to go DL/EDGE with its first pick. (Froton)

16. Arizona Cardinals

Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Walker is a unique player, excelling at both off-ball linebacker and EDGE at Georgia. A defensive-minded head coach like Jonathan Gannon should have no problem figuring out a way to maximize his talent at the next level. (Dvorchak)

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The 330-plus pound Grant would be a two-gapping wall for the Bengals’ defensive line, freeing up space for their linebackers to make plays. With his foot quickness, he also has some pass rush upside at nose tackle. (Rogers)

18. Seattle Seahawks

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Seattle continues the wholesale overhaul of their passing game by taking the speedster from Texas who blazed a 4.29 40-yard dash to team up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. (Froton)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

The Bucs need to improve their secondary and Starks brings both highlight reel plays and a high football IQ to the table out of the gates. (Dvorchak)

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

Hampton is an explosive battering ram who shines on all three downs. He’d take pressure off of Bo Nix and elevate the Broncos’ run game, which is extremely important to Sean Payton. (Rogers)

Hampton has potential to be a 'ready-made' RB1 Kyle Dvorchak breaks down Omarion Hampton's fantasy potential heading into the NFL draft, explaining why the North Carolina product can take the lead spot in a backfield depending on where he gets drafted.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Pittsburgh has been desperate for stability at the quarterback position since Big Ben’s departure. Shedeur led the nation in completion percentage and will get to work with a veteran coach in Mike Tomlin. (Froton)

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Chargers need more than just Ladd McConkey for Justin Herbert to throw to and Egbuka brings an absurdly high floor to the table as a ready-made slot receiver. (Dvorchak)

23. Green Bay Packers

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Packers often look for size and speed on the defensive side of the ball and that’s exactly what Revel brings as a man cover corner. His ball skills can flip a game at any moment. (Rogers)

24. Minnesota Vikings

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Minnesota doesn’t have a second-round pick and needs to re-fortify its defensive line. Getting a game-wrecking DT in Nolen at this spot would be a coup for the Vikes. (Froton)

25. Houston Texans

Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

Houston’s offensive line played a major role in the offense’s regression last year. They have done more subtraction than addition to the unit during the offseason, but that will change on draft night. (Dvorchak)

26. Los Angeles Rams

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Rams’ defensive line looks like an absolute unit right now, but they could use better linebacker play behind them. Campbell’s instincts took a big step from 2023 to 2024, but it’s his athleticism and length that make him a pick in Round 1. (Rogers)

Alabama LB Campbell has 'elite' first step Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Alabama's Jihaad Campbell is one of his favorite linebackers in the 2025 NFL Draft, explaining his "elite" first step as a pass rusher.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Booker has the power to stop even the most freaky defensive players in their tracks and hold them at bay with vice grip like hands. Baltimore gets a plug-and-play guard to keep perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson clean. (Froton)

28. Detroit Lions

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Detroit needs a pass-rusher who can punish defenses for focusing all their attention on Aidan Hutchinson. Ezeiruaku totaled 16.5 sacks in 2024 and would make the Lions’ defensive line a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. (Dvorchak)

29. Washington Commanders

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Commanders need more pass rush help and this is a great spot to take a swing on Stewart’s combination of size and athleticism. He’s more of a disrupter than a play finisher and needs to develop a deeper pass rush arsenal, but I’d believe in Dan Quinn developing him. (Rogers)

30. Buffalo Bills

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Buffalo takes the disruptive Harmon who led all interior defensive linemen in pressures and helps to strengthen a defense that needs to contend with a slew of high-powered offenses in the AFC. (Froton)

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Patrick Mahomes took a career-high six sacks in Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss. It’s left tackle or bust for the Chiefs with this pick. (Dvorchak)

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

The Eagles’ front office is good at a lot of things and one of the most important is re-stocking their trenches for the future. Lane Johnson is still playing at a high level, but as he enters his age 35 season a prospect of Conerly’s caliber might be too good to pass up. (Rogers)