Houston Texans
Jerry Schuplinski
JS
Jerry
Schuplinski
Texans promote Cole Popovich to OL coach/run game coordinator
The Texans continued building out their offensive coaching staff under new coordinator Nick Caley on Tuesday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
‘Buy Stroud stock now’ after Texans OC hire
Texans to hire Nick Caley as offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Raiders interviewed Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Texans complete interview with Vikings assistant Grant Udinski
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Texans will interview Commanders assistant Brian Johnson
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Texans to interview Bill Lazor for OC job
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
