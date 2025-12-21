 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ashton Jeanty’s 60-yard touchdown puts Raiders up 14-13

  
Published December 21, 2025 06:20 PM

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty hasn’t made the kind of splash many expected him to make this season, but he came up with a big play in the third quarter in Houston.

Jeanty reeled in a pass from quarterback Geno Smith on the left sideline and sprinted for a 60-yard touchdown. The extra point gave the Raiders their first lead of the day and they are up 14-13 with 9:44 to play in the third.

It was Jeanty’s fifth receiving touchdown of the season and his ninth overall trip to the end zone.

The Texans had the ball first in the second half, but their offense continued to misfire on a three-and-out. It was their fourth punt of the game and they can’t afford many more if they’re going to avoid an upset that could damage their hopes of getting to the playoffs this season.