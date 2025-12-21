Ashton Jeanty’s 60-yard touchdown puts Raiders up 14-13

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty hasn’t made the kind of splash many expected him to make this season, but he came up with a big play in the third quarter in Houston.

Jeanty reeled in a pass from quarterback Geno Smith on the left sideline and sprinted for a 60-yard touchdown. The extra point gave the Raiders their first lead of the day and they are up 14-13 with 9:44 to play in the third.

It was Jeanty’s fifth receiving touchdown of the season and his ninth overall trip to the end zone.

The Texans had the ball first in the second half, but their offense continued to misfire on a three-and-out. It was their fourth punt of the game and they can’t afford many more if they’re going to avoid an upset that could damage their hopes of getting to the playoffs this season.