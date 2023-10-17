 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
nbc_pft_qbinjuries_231017.jpg
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
nbc_pft_panicmeter_231017.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
nbc_pft_qbinjuries_231017.jpg
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
nbc_pft_panicmeter_231017.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLJacksonville JaguarsK’Lavon Chaisson

K'Lavon
Chaisson

roto_nfl_playerprofiles_chaisson_200421.jpg
Profile: K’Lavon Chaisson
Getting to the QB is K’Lavon Chaisson’s calling card and the LSU edge rusher can make an impact at the NFL level.
Derek Carr: We’ve had “super positive” conversations about getting offense on same page
Derek Carr would have been limited in practice Monday
Trevor Lawrence listed as out of practice Monday
Week 6 fantasy notes: Nacua’s role, Colts RBs
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence day-to-day, may split practice reps this week
Derek Carr: I was livid coming off the field