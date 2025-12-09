Bills vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Its a showdown atop the AFC East Sunday in Foxborough when the Patriots (11-2) host the Bills (9-4).

New England can clinch the AFC East with a win over Buffalo. New England currently holds a two-game lead in the division and won the first matchup of the season back in Week 5 in Buffalo, 23-20.

The game features a compelling battle between last year’s MVP, Josh Allen, against the current favorite in the MVP market, Drake Maye. Allen and the Bills’ offense is more of a grind it out, smash-mouth attack while Maye and the Pats are known for their efficiency and precision.

Matchup to Watch: New England Run Defense vs. Bills’ Rushing Attack

The Pats’ defense ranks Top 10 in many metrics. They are especially stout against the run, which could challenge the Bills and specifically, running back James Cook. The Bills’ bell cow back is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,308yds (trails only Jonathan Taylor (1,356yds).

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bills and the Patriots.

Game Details and How to Watch the Bills vs. Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 1:00PM EST

1:00PM EST Site: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium City: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Bills at the Patriots

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Bills (-115), Patriots (-105)

Bills (-115), Patriots (-105) Spread: Bills -1.5

Bills -1.5 Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Bills -1.0 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Buffalo at New England

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Cincinnati – 22-28, 251yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 9 carries for 78yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 265-378, 3083yds, 22TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 31 times, 87 carries for 487yds rushing

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 12/1 vs. Giants – 24-31, 282yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 12yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 276-386, 3412yds, 23TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 40 times, 81 carries for 319yds rushing

Bills at Patriots: Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Bills have won 12 of their last 20 games as a road favorite

The Bills are 6-7 ATS overall this season

The Patriots have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

The Patriots are 8-4-1 ATS overall this season

5 of the Bills’ last 6 road games stayed UNDER the Total

The OVER has cashed in 6 of Buffalo’s 13 games overall this season (6-7)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of New England’s 13 games this season (7-6)

Bills Player Injuries

DT Joey Bosa (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Spencer Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Cole Bishop (undisclosed/left last week’s game due to cramping) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed/left last week’s game due to cramping) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Ed Oliver (triceps) is eligible to return from the IR but no further timetable has been published

Patriots Player Injuries

G Jared Wilson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Khyiris Tonga (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Brenden Schooler (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Terrell Jennings (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Patriots can clinch AFC East with win over Bills Devin McCourty and Mike Florio discuss the AFC playoff picture and how the New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best Bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Patriots

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills at -1.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills at -1.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 50.5.

