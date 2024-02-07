 Skip navigation
NFLSeattle SeahawksLeslie Frazier

Leslie
Frazier

Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Report: Seahawks to hire Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach
Mike Macdonald is new to the head coaching world, but the new top man in Seattle will reportedly have an experienced head coach working alongside him this season.
Bucs interview Larry Izzo for special teams coordinator
Free agency impacting ceilings for Higgins, Ridley
Report: Seahawks working on hiring Jay Harbaugh as special teams coach
Giants block Mike Kafka from interviewing for Seahawks offensive coordinator
Report: Sean Mannion retires to join Packers’ coaching staff
Bobby Wagner: Seahawks’ coaching change won’t affect offseason plans